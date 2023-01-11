New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANSlife) The Indian Heritage Society-Mumbai (IHS) will present the 31st Edition of their theme ‘Use Live Music to Save Heritage’, in the form of the ‘Mumbai Sanskriti’ Music Festival, at the iconic Town Hall (Asiatic Library), on January 14 and 15, 2023, carrying on the tradition of showcasing incredible classical talent and rekindling the spirit of culture, art, and heritage among the Mumbaikars.

Maharashtra Tourism is supporting this festival, which is co-sponsored by HSBC and Tata Consultancy Services, while Northern Lights is curating it.

Founded by the Indian Heritage Society in 1992, Mumbai Sanskriti has come a long way where this festival was initiated at the heritage precinct of Banganga Tank, Walkeshwar, and was then called as the Banganga Festival. The festival is an effort to increase awareness of the rich heritage of Mumbai using live classical music. Celebrating the richness of cultural heritage starting 14th January, the first day of the festival will see the electrifying performance of Indian music director and Santoor maestro Rahul Sharma with Pt. Bhawani Shankar and Pt. Mukundraj Deo to pay tribute to Rahul’s father and guru Padma Vibhusan Late Pandit Shivkumar Sharma who have performed for IHS on various occasions in the past. Further to the magical evening, on 15th January, the musical soiree will bring soulful vocalist Vidushi Shubha Mudgal who will perform with Pt. Aneesh Pradhan and Pt. Sudhir Nayak.

Talking about the musical evening Anita Garware, Chairperson Emeritus, Indian Heritage Society – Mumbai says: “To carry forward our rich cultural & built heritage to future generations, IHS organised this well-known celebration 31 years ago. We aim to unite city lovers by merging the history of Mumbai with the spirit of classical music. The festival’s most recognizable feature is the remarkable group of artistes who dazzle the evening with their talent by presenting live performances absolutely free of cost for the audience. We are very grateful to our two sponsors HSBC & TCS who have supported our efforts over decades.”

Excited to perform at the event, Santoor Maestro Rahul Sharma said: “Music reaches the soul and the heart and beyond barriers. It has a metaphysical appeal. It gives me immense pleasure to perform at the festival and for IHS for such a cause, at an exemplary sight as the Town Hall. This performance will be special for me as IHS will pay tribute to my father and guru Padma Vibhusan Late Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. This will not only reach the ears of the audience but touch their hearts.”

Eminent Hindustani classical vocalist and composer Shuba Mudgal quoted: “Festivals such as IHS’s Mumbai Sanskriti create awareness among people about their culture and heritage. The effort that IHS is taking is highly appreciated, and I feel privileged to be a part of the festival this year. I sincerely hope that people are inspired and become aware about the rich cultural past and pass it on to future generations.”

For all the music enthusiasts who cherish their culture and look forward to its preservation, the entry has been kept free. Free passes will be available Chetana Book Centre, Kala Ghoda (Tel: 22851243), Dadar Matunga Cultural Centre (Tel: 24304150) and MTDC Counters at Gateway of India and Dadar East, Near Pritam Hotel.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230111-115609