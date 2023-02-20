The Indian High Commission inaugurated the Bangladesh Youth Delegation (BYD) Corner in the Indian Cultural Centre in Gulshan as a part of the High Commission’s outreach initiatives to engage with the youth of Bangladesh.

Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma jointly inaugurated the BYD on Sunday, said a press statement of Indian High Commission.

The event was part of a programme to reconnect with the alumni of the BYDs.

BYD is a flagship programme conducted under the International Youth Exchange between the governments of India and Bangladesh respectively. The programme aims to promote cultural exchange, leadership development, and people-to-people contacts between the two neighbouring countries.

Since its inception, the programme has provided an opportunity to nearly 800 Bangladeshi youth to visit India and participate in various activities that promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the two countries.

The BYD corner will provide a unique opportunity for the delegates to meet, interact and share their experiences. Regular meet-ups would be organised at the BYD corner for our alumni.

In addition a BYD alumni portal was also launched during the programme as part of the process to further institutionalise the exchanges between the High Commission and the young alumni. The High Commission is in the process of providing further opportunities and facilities to the BYD alumni in terms of internships, scholarships and other services.

In his address, High Commissioner Verma emphasised the importance of the youth as a precious link between India and Bangladesh. He expressed his conviction in the ability of the vibrant and dynamic youth of Bangladesh in building closer ties between the two countries, and establishing strong bonds of friendship based on mutual respect and understanding.

The High Commissioner also highlighted the significance of the ties between India and Bangladesh, which are rooted in the shared sacrifices of the Liberation War. He expressed his confidence that the Bangladesh Youth Delegation alumni, through their diverse backgrounds and experiences will make a significant contribution to their communities, country, and to the world.

The gathering of BYD alumni was a unique opportunity for the alumni to reconnect, share their experiences, and renew their commitment to the values of friendship, understanding, and cooperation that underpin the idea behind the programme.

20230220-064601