‘Indian Idol 10’ finalist sings title track of TV show

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) “Indian Idol 10” finalist Ankush Bhardwaj has lent his voice to the title track of the new show “Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein”.

It is a show based on the love story of a hearing-impaired boy named Yogi, portrayed by Mudit Nayar.

“When I heard the concept of ‘Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein’, I was elated to get the opportunity to sing the title track. The idea of the show reflects Sony Entertainment Television’s amazing effort to bring to the viewers a different and unique love story,” Ankush said.

“The way Yogi is living his life in full spirit and with complete enthusiasm, he is nothing less than an inspiration. I feel fortunate to have lent my voice to the show,” he added.

–IANS

