Yoga guru Swami Ramdev, who appeared on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 13’ for ‘Mahashivratri’ special episode, was left in awe of Nitish Bharti’s beautiful sand paintings depicting the narrative of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. He also praised the contestant Sonakshi Kar for her rendition of ‘Om Namah Shivay’.

While praising the sand artiste, who also participated in ‘India’s Got Talent’, Swami Ramdev said: “I was not aware that there was magic happening right around me. The way Sonakshi was singing, and the way Nitish was depicting it was truly magical. The magnificence of Lord Shiva is difficult to translate into art – be it singing or in a picture but today, Nitish Bharti’s work made India proud.”

Furthermore, he also got impressed with the rendition of ‘Om Namah Shivay’ by the contestant Sonakshi Kar and he appreciated her for her singing style.

Expressing his views on her performance, he added: ” The way you presented yourself as ‘sur ka adhaar ‘(foundation of notes) Sonakshi, excellent.”

The ‘Mahashivratri’ special episode is hosted by lyricist Manoj Muntashir and he shared the stories of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati while the top 8 contestants including Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh amazed the judges and guests with their performance on mythological songs.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

