‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant impresses Shatrughan Sinha with her diction

Bollywood actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha applauded ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Debosmita Roy for her proper Hindi pronunciation and diction during the performance, despite the fact that she is a Bengali.

He said: “Fantastic performance, Debosmita. The best aspect about your performance is that being a Bengali, your singing practice, pronunciation, diction and articulation is so good. Your hard work reflects in your performance.”

The 77-year-old actor has been part of numerous films and played a number of supporting and negative roles. His first successful film as a lead hero was ‘Kalicharan’ that was released in 1976. Later, he played lead roles in ‘Ab Kya Hoga, Khan Dost’, ‘Yaaron Ka Yaar’, ‘Dillagi’, ‘Vishwanath’, ‘Muqabla’, and ‘Jaani Dushman’.

Apart from acting, he also sang a song ‘Ek Baat Suni Hai Chachaji’ with singer Sushma Shrestha in the film ‘Naram Garam’ in 1981.

While praising the contestant, he also gave credit to parents for supporting her in making a career in singing.

He added: “I have to acknowledge the ones who have supported you. In an era of women empowerment, the ones who have helped you reach the ladder of empowerment and helped you flourish in the field of music are your mother and father.”

The veteran actor is coming along with his wife Poonam Sinha for ‘Shaadi Special’ episode of the singing reality show.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

