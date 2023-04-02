ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Indian Idol 13’ contestants celebrate 110 years of feature films in India

NewsWire
0
0

As the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 13’ reaches its finale, contestants Debosmita Roy and Shivam Singh celebrated 110 years of feature films in India which started with the silent movie ‘Raja Harishchandra’ in 1913.

They performed the iconic song ‘Main Ban Ki Chidiya Banke’ from the 1936 classic film ‘Achhut Kannya’ featuring Ashok Kumar and Devika Rani.

‘Achhut Kannya’ was a story that highlighted an important issue of untouchability practiced in the country at that time and it was among the initial successful films of that era. It was directed by Bavarian filmmaker Franz Osten and is considered to be a reformist project. Later, in 1953, director Amiya Chakrabarty made the film ‘Patita’ starring Dev Anand and Usha Kiran on the same theme and it was followed by Bimal Roy’s ‘Sujata’ featuring Nutan which was released in 1959.

Their performance grabbed the eyeballs of the judges as well as celebrity guests including choreographer Geeta Kapur and Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre.

While the hosts, Bharti Singh and Aditya Narayan spoke about Indian cinema and its beginning in the country, Debosmita and Shivam recreated the bygone era with their rendition.

The finale witnessed performances by the Top 6 contestants including Contestants Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Sonakshi Kar and Debosmita Roy from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu & Kashmir, and Shivam Singh from Vadodra.

‘Indian Idol 13’ is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230402-150004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS Review: ‘Raksha Bandhan’: From Chandni Chowk to nowhere (IANS Rating:...

    When performing ‘kanyadaan’ in TV show made Reena Kapoor emotional

    Deepshikha says ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ role is her first...

    Bollywood hasn’t seen Taapsee’s dance moves, says her college mate