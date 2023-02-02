ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Indian Idol 13’: Kriti Sanon likens contestant’s voice to Lata Mangeshkar’s

NewsWire
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon told ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Sonakshi Kar that her voice resembles with late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s when she sings.

The Saturday episode of the singing reality show will be welcoming the cast of, ‘Shehzada’ – Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon for the ‘Girls vs Boys’ special episode.

While Kartik will support the ‘Boys’ team, Kriti will root for the ‘Girls’ team.

To make the competition even more playful and interesting, the contestant who gives their best performance will be given the ‘Shehzada Crown’ by the celebrity guests.

One of the forerunners in the bid to win this crown was contestant Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata who will be paired with ‘Wadali ki Shaan,’ Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar. Her melodious performance on the song, ‘Beeti Na Bitai Raina’ from the 1972 film ‘Parichay’ was appreciated.

Complimenting her, judge Vishal Dadlani says, “Sonakshi you sang the song really well and you’re such a huge devotee of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, it reflects in your voice.”

An impressed Kriti adds, “I was lost in your performance! It was so amazing… you have a very sweet voice and just how Vishal sir mentioned, you sound like Lata Ji when you sing. Superb!”

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230202-122203

