BUSINESS/ECONOMYHEALTH

Indian Immunologicals receives approval for measles-rubella vaccine

NewsWire
0
1

Leading vaccine manufacturer Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) on Monday announced that it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India and State Drug Control Administration for manufacturing of measles-rubella (MR) vaccine.

This is the outcome of the India-Vietnam partnership, where in IIL partnered with the Vietnam’s Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals, also called Polyvac, the vaccine maker said.

Under an exclusive agreement, Polyvac will supply the measles vaccine component to IIL and rubella vaccine components will be produced by IIL to manufacture a combined MR vaccine. This live attenuated MR vaccine adds to the list of several other vaccines that IIL supplies to Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) of India. This vaccine has been proven through extensive human clinical trials to be immunogenic and safe for people of 9 months to 49 years.

“We started with humble beginnings with Polyvac in 2016 and worked tirelessly throughout, including the tough Covid-19 period. We have successfully completed all phases of product development to the satisfaction of the regulatory authorities in India,” said Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Causing severe, sometimes permanent, complications including pneumonia, seizures, brain damage, and even death, measles is caused by a virus that lives in the nose and throat mucus of an infected person and spreads easily through breathing, coughing, and sneezing. There is no specific antiviral drug available to treat measles. The best way is to prevent measles through vaccination.

The measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect people from measles. Measles kills nearly 50,000 children every year in India. As there is not enough evidence to suggest that mumps is a disease of public health importance, MR vaccine is being used instead of MMR vaccine in India for routine immunisation.

India, along with other WHO Southeast Asia Region member countries, have resolved to eliminate measles and control rubella/congenital rubella syndrome (CRS). In this direction, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has been running a measles-rubella (MR) vaccination campaign in the age group of 9 months to less than 15 years in a phased manner across the nation.

20230327-202603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN power utility to import 9 mn MT of coal in...

    City peripheries lead in housing supplies amid pandemic: Anarock

    Liz Truss battles to survive

    AI adoption to add $500 bn to India’s GDP by 2025:...