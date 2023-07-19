Indian benchmark indices continued the winning run for the fifth consecutive session on July 19, amid buying across sectors, said Vikram Kasat, Head Advisory, Prabhudas Lilladher.

At close, the Sensex was up 302.30 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 67,097.44, and the Nifty was up 83.90 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 19,833.20. The market opened on a positive note and tested fresh record highs but failed to hold on to the gains and witnessed profit booking. However, last hour buying helped it to close near the day’s high level, he said.

Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head – Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said Nifty continued its upward journey for the fifth day in the row to close at fresh all-time high levels.

At close, Nifty was up by 84 points or 0.42 per cent to end the day at 19,833 levels. Bank Nifty outperformed the Nifty where it gained by 0.57 per cent to close at all-time high levels, he said.

