INDIA

Indian, Indonesian troops engage in joint military exercise

NewsWire
0
0

Indian and Indonesian Special Forces have started a joint military exercise ‘Garuda Shakti’ in Indonesia, aiming to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the two countries.

“Under this military-to-military exchange programmes, a contingent of Indian Special Forces troops is currently engaged in a bilateral joint training with Indonesian Special Forces at Sangga Buana Training Area, Karawang, Indonesia. Exercise ‘Garuda Shakti’ is the eighth edition of the series of bilateral exercises under this banner,” a Defence Ministry official said.

Operations in jungle terrain, strikes on terrorist camps sharing information on weapon, equipment, innovations, tactics, techniques will also be part of this exercise, the Defence Ministry official added.

The Defence Ministry in a statement on Wednesday said that the exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation and interoperability between the Special Forces of both armies.

“The scope of the joint exercise includes orientation to advance special forces skills, sharing of information on weapon, equipment, innovations, tactics, techniques and procedures and lessons learnt from various operations undertaken, Special Forces Operations in Jungle terrain, strikes on terrorist camps and a validation exercise integrating basic and advance special forces skills apart from gaining an insight into the lifestyle and culture of both countries to foster military cooperation,” the Ministry stated.

“The joint training would also focus on a high degree of physical fitness, tactical drills, techniques and procedures for which a comprehensive 13-day training programme has been worked out. The exercise will culminate in a 48-hour long validation exercise,” it said.

“The joint exercise will facilitate both armies to know each other better, and share their wide experiences and combat experience on countering terrorist operations, regional security operations and peace keeping operations in an international environment. The exercise is yet another significant milestone in ensuring cordial relations between the two countries and another step forward towards ensuring regional security,” the Defence Ministry added.

20221123-200602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India logs 3,207 Covid cases, 29 deaths in past 24 hrs

    Inter-faith couple in UP attempts suicide

    Baloch organisations warn foreign investors over reviving Reko Diq mines in...

    Enabling Indian housewives to embark on an entrepreneurial journey