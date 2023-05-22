INDIA

Indian intelligence agencies uncover Pak plot to destabilise G20 meetings, spread propaganda

NewsWire
0
0

Intelligence agencies have learnt that Pakistan has hatched a sinister plot to defame India and to destabilise G20 meetings. The agencies have learned that Pakistan’s ISI and other terrorist outfits are running propaganda and malicious campaigns on social media.

The intelligence agencies have also traced around 500 to 600 mobile phone numbers through which rumours are being spread in India.

“The Pakistan-based people are running stop ‘G20 Meetings’, ‘boycott G20 mission’, specially G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Kashmir.

“Pakistan has been sidelined at the international platforms for running various propaganda. This is why they are now running this propaganda. We have discovered 500 to 600 numbers, hundreds of social media handlers through which anti-India campaigns are being run. They are also running various hashtags to destabilise G20 meetings,” the source said.

There were protests and meetings in PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) against G20 meetings.

Pakistan has included in its toolkit a call to oppose laws such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the National Security Act (NSA) on social media.

Additionally, Pakistan is involved in a conspiracy to propagate issues related to ‘Love Jihad’ against India through social media. Pakistan is also attempting to create an atmosphere of discontent among Sikhs in the country.

20230522-110803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Non-payment of salary to Dalit workers: Delhi LG directs Chief Secy...

    J&K LG attends Jashn-e-Dal event at iconic Dal Lake

    Sanjay Mishra: ‘Holy Cow’ is a brave film on relevant social...

    Ganesh Chaturthi should not be allowed at Idgah Maidan: K’taka Cong...