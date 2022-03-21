BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indian, Israeli companies sign MoU for fertiliser supply

By NewsWire
0
20

Amid possible shortage and cost escalation due to Ukraine-Russia conflict, companies from India and Israel on Monday signed an MoU for the supply of muriate of potash (MOP) for five years.

The MoU between Indian Potash Ltd (IPL), under the Department of Fertilisers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, and Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL) will be for the period 2022 to 2027 with a yearly quantity of 6 to 6.5 LMT.

The MoU would prove beneficial in view of the affected supply chain of potash due to the Ukraine-Russia war and escalating cost of potash and other fertilisers supplied from that region.

“India and Israel share an extensive economic, defence, and strategic relationship based on mutual trust and cooperation. Agriculture sector in India has huge potential and provides ample opportunities to collaborate and innovate. India and Israel should work together in the field of research in fertiliser sector so that it benefits the farming community,” Indian Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Madaviya said on the occasion.

The Indian government is committed to increase the agricultural production and income of farmers with judicious use of fertilisers, he said and sought cooperation of Israeli side in improving fertilisers use, and use of alternate environment friendly fertilisers, a release from the Ministry said.

Israel Chemicals Ltd Global President Elad Aharonson hailed the association of his company with India through Indian Potash Ltd. “Israel Chemicals Ltd will be glad to be associated with the efforts being made in India and willingness to develop a deep association for improved technologies, logistics and application in the area of downstream fertilisers,” he said.

20220321-233602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Return prospects in Indian markets improving for second half

IndiGo to bring in freighters, signs LOI

S.Korea’s household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: Report

Maruti Suzuki exports 20L vehicles since 1986-87