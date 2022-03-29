INDIA

Indian, Israeli Defence Ministers discuss terror threats

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz on Tuesday and expressed condolences on the loss of lives of innocent civilians due to recent terror attacks in Israel.

In the call initiated from Tel Aviv, he also said terrorism is a threat to the whole world and it does not have any place in the civilised world.

“Had a telephonic conversation with the Defence Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Gantz. Shared my condolences on loss of innocent lives due to terror attacks in Israel. Terrorism is a global menace which has no place in today’s civilised world,” Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

Gantz appreciated the gesture and thanked his Indian counterpart. He also said that his proposed visit to India from March 30-31, 2022 has been postponed due to some unavoidable reasons and new dates will be worked out through diplomatic channels.

While looking forward to the visit, Singh said it would further strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries, which look forward to further strengthen their relations as they completed 30 years of full diplomatic ties.

“Defence cooperation is the founding pillar of our strategic partnership. Military and industry cooperation has been on an upward swing,” he said.

