Indian junior boys win bronze in Serbia Junior TT meet

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) India junior boys teamed up with their Netherlands’ counterpart to bag a bronze medal in the Serbia Junior and Cadet Open 2019.

The team, made up of Raegan Albuquerque and Yashansh Malik from India and Lode Hulshof from The Netherlands, put up a big fight before going down 2-3 in the semi-finals to the Czech Republic team (Radek Skala, Tomas Martinko and Ondrej Kveton) late night on Saturday.

Starting the proceedings, Raegan lost 2-3 to Radek. Lode got them back into the tie, beating Martinko 3-2.

Yashansh then increased his team’s lead by beating Ondrej 3-1. With just a win away from entering the final, Raegan and Lode went down by identical 0-3 margins to Tomas and Radek to end their campaign.

Earlier, in the quarterfinals, the combination of India and Netherlands got the better of Spain and Slovakia 3-1.

–IANS

