The Indian junior women’s hockey team won 4-0 against South Africa’s ‘A’ team in its final game of the tour, finishing the tour unbeaten.

The Indian team defeated the South African U-21 team in all three games. They were held to a 4-4 draw by South Africa’s ‘A’ team in their last match late on Monday night.

Deepika Sr. broke the deadlock in the 13th minute by converting from the spot after South Africa conceded a penalty stroke.

A few minutes later, Neelam (15′) doubled India’s lead by converting a penalty corner. Annu (35′) and Sunlita Toppo (50′) scored in the second half to seal the victory.

The ongoing South Africa Tour is part of the team’s preparations for the crucial Asia Cup U21, which serves as a qualifier for the upcoming FIH Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup.

Earlier in the first match on Friday, South Africa began taking an early lead against the Indians with Quanita Bobbs (1′, 31′) and Biamca Wood (6′) scoring in quick succession.

However, quick responses from Neelam (7′) and Deepika Sr. (8′, 30+’) restored parity before Taranpreet Kaur (25′) and Deepika scored to put the Indian junior women’s hockey team in a commanding position. The lead was squandered in the second half with South Africa scoring through Quanita Bobbs and Tarryn Lombard (47′), and the game ended in a draw.

