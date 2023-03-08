WORLD

Indian man claims trial to 8 molestation charges in Singapore

A former yoga instructor from India has claimed trial to eight molestation charges involving four alleged victims in Singapore.

Rajpal Singh, 33, who was employed at Trust Yoga as a yoga instructor, allegedly molested his first victim, then 24 years-old, on July 11, 2020, Deputy Public Prosecutor Selene Yap said on Tuesday.

Yap told the court that the woman told a friend via WhatsApp about what had happened after her class, The Straits Times reported.

After posting her ordeal on social media on July 31, 2020, two other women, then 28 and 37 years-old, reached out to her, citing similar experiences.

The fourth alleged victim managed to get in touch with the first one and narrated her ordeal.

According to court documents, the four alleged victims made separate police reports in July and August 2020, The Times reported.

One of the victims testified on camera on Tuesday, in proceedings not open to the public, including members of the media.

Singh, whose trial resumes Wednesday, has two other molestation charges linked to a fifth woman, which will be dealt with at a later date. All five women cannot be named due to a gag order.

