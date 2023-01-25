DIASPORAWORLD

Indian man shot dead in US by 3 masked men

A 52-year-old Indian man died in the US after three masked men opened fire at him, leaving his wife and child injured, police said.

Pinal Patel and his family had arrived home from work when three masked individuals with guns targetted them last week on Thoroughbred Lane in Georgia, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Upon arrival, deputies found Patel, his wife Rupalben, and child Bhakti, suffering from gunshot wounds in the driveway of their home.

The family was transported to Atrium Health where Patel was pronounced dead on arrival by Deputy Coroner Luann Stone.

Rupalben and her daughter were listed in stable condition, the police said.

“Patel confronted the three and while doing so, shots were fired at the family,” the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“The three masked individuals then ran to a dark in colour vehicle waiting across the street occupied by a fourth person.”

Investigators have sought public assistance in locating the four-door vehicle and assistance in identifying persons of interest in this case.

No items were reported to have been taken from the family, the police said.

20230125-112006

