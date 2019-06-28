Indian Medical Council Amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The Lok Sabha is likely to pass the Indian Medical Council (Amendment Bill), 2019, which is aimed at bringing in transparency, accountability and quality in the governance of medical education in the country.

Once cleared, the Bill will allow for supersession of the Indian Medical Council for a period of two years during which a board of governors will run the scam-tainted regulatory body for medical education.

The Bill, which proposes to further amend the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, had lapsed in the 16th Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey will reintroduce it today for consideration in the lower House.

Another Bill to amend the Dentists Act 1948 will also be introduced in Lok Sabha today, according to the day’s List of Business.

The Bill would help restructure the Dental Councils and the representation of Central government members and elected members would no longer be made mandatory in the Dental Councils, the Union Cabinet had said earlier.

