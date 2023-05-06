The Indian Deaf Team defeated Bangladesh Deaf Team by 166 runs in the final to win the IDCA Tr-Nation ODI Tournament for the Deaf 2023 here.

Batting first, the Indian team rode on a sensational 67-ball 111 by skipper Sai Akash and an equally brilliant contribution by Akash Singh (53 off 33) to post 293/8 in 35 overs. Afsar Riad was the best Bangladesh bowler on the day, claiming three wickets.

In reply, Indian bowler Kuldeep Singh claimed four wickets and Deepak Kumar bagged three as Bangladesh were bundled out for 127 in 25 overs, thus winning the match by 166 runs. India Deaf Team skipper Sai Akash was adjudged Player of the Match.

The Indian team thus won the title while Bangladesh finished runner-up. Nepal was the third team in the tournament.

The next tournament for the Indian Deaf Team is scheduled from May 22 to 25 in continuation with promoting diversity and inclusion. Bengaluru will be the venue for the ID’A Women’s 4th T10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf, with participation from 10 pan-India women’s deaf teams.

This year IDCA has scaled up their presence with a calendar of pan-India tournaments to promote deaf cricket talent across the country. This year IDCA has held these significant tournaments — IDCA Tri-Nation ODI 2023, between Bangladesh, India and Nepal, 2023 & IDCA T-20 Deaf Indian Premier League, 2023 in Kolkata, West Bengal.

20230506-211803