The Indian men’s skeet team comprising Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Gurjoat Khangura and Parampal Singh Guron finished 12th in the ongoing ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Lonato, Italy on Thursday.

The trio shot a combined 203 out of a possible 225 to fall well short of the medal rounds.With one more day to go, Mairaj will team up with Ganemat Sekhon in the mixed skeet competition on Friday to try and add to the medal tally. India has so far won one silver medal through the trio of Kynan Chenai, Vivaan Kapoor and Prithviraj Tondaiman in the men’s trap team competition held last week on Saturday.

