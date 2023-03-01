DIASPORAWORLD

Indian Microsoft employee's wife found dead in US: Report

The wife of an Indian Microsoft employee, who went missing in the US, has been found dead under mysterious circumstances near a lake in Washington, media reports said.

Soujanya Ramamaurthy, 30, who lived in Redmond with her husband, a software developer at Microsoft, went missing on February 25.

Her body was found the next day in Lake Sammamish after a massive search by the police, The American Bazaar reported.

She was last seen near the Park Marymoor Bell Apartments in Redmond, some eight miles from Seattle.

Police are yet to ascertain how the tragedy transpired, and so far there have been no arrests.

However, multiple media reports stated that Soujanya was hit multiple times on the head with an object similar to a hammer.

According to the police, Soujanya was 5 feet 4 inches tall, 94 pounds, had dark eyes, and black hair, and was clothed in burgundy outerwear when she went missing.

She moved to the US after graduating from India.

Her husband, Mudambi S. Srivatsa, said she had big dreams, and wanted to give her family the best things possible.

A search campaign was launched since the day she went missing and her missing posters were circulated across social media groups in the Indian community in the US, the report said.

A fundraiser has been set up to manage the cost of services to transport her body to Mysuru for her last rites.

