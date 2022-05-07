INDIA

Indian military headless with CDS post vacant for last 5 months

NewsWire
0
0

The post of Chief of Defence Staff, once hailed as a major step to improve inter-service coordination, cooperation and operational integration in the Indian military, lies vacant for the last five months with no sign of immediate appointment.

Since a helicopter crash in December last year claimed the life of the country’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat, the Indian military remains headless. Speculations that General M.M. Naravane would assume charge as country’s second CDS a day after laying down office as the Army Chief on April 30 this year, also turned out to be untrue.

General Rawat took charge of post of CDS on January 1, 2020 after demitting office as the Army Chief in December-end in 2019. The Department of Military Affairs was created where he held the charge of Secretary of the newly created unit. With no appointment of new CDS, there are also speculations that the two posts – CDS and Secretary DMA – which solely late General Rawat was in charge of, will be split and held by two persons.

The CDS acts as the Principal Military Adviser to the Defence Minister on tri-services matters.

Idea behind creating the CDS’ post was that India should not have a fragmented approach. CDS’ role was to ensure that the military power works in unison and all the three services move simultaneously.

The CDS was planned taken into consideration the changing nature of warfare, security environment and national security challenges. The aim was to bring about jointness between the armed forces of the country in training, procurement, staffing and operations, to enhance the quality of military advice given to the political leadership through integration of service inputs, and to develop and foster expertise in military affairs.

The CDS was working exclusively with military matters that fall within the purview of the Department of Military Affairs and the unit headed by CDS deals with the Armed Forces of the Union– the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence comprising Army Headquarters, Naval Headquarters, Air Headquarters and Defence Staff Headquarters and the Territorial Army.

Also, the Department of Military Affairs deals with works relating to the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and procurement exclusive to the services except capital acquisitions, as per prevalent rules and procedures.

It has been promoting jointness in procurement, training and staffing for the three services and facilitating in restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint/theatre commands.

As the post of CDS lies vacant, Indian military is looking upon the government to expedite the process to ensure that the proposal mooted during late Gen Bipin Rawat moves ahead.

(Sumit Kumar Singh can be reached at sumit.k@ians.in)

20220507-124202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.61 cr of three NDPS accused

    Man arrested for humiliating wife publicly in Bihar’s Darbhanga

    Delhi govt schools to teach lessons in patriotism from next session

    Too early to reveal about my movie with Pawan Kalyan: Anil...