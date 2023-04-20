The Consulate General of India in Dubai has facilitated assistance for Priya Indru Mani (55), an Indian national who had been living in a car for the past four years due to financial difficulties.

Mani’s hardships began in 2017 when her mother suffered a stroke that left her paralysed. As the primary caregiver, Mani’s business encountered challenges, which resulted in her inability to pay rent for her house in Desert Springs Village in Barsha Heights, Dubai. Consequently, she and her mother were evicted and forced to live in a hotel, and eventually, in Mani’s car.

Determined to seek help, Mani contacted the Indian Consulate, which promptly took action on her case by coordinating with her former landlord to negotiate a settlement for the outstanding rent.

During Ramadan, several benevolent individuals came forward to settle her remaining debts, including an outstanding balance with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

The landlord kindly waived a significant portion of the outstanding dues. Jasbir Bassi, MD of Car Fare Group, contributed AED 50,000 for rental dues and around AED 30,000 towards DEWA charges. Owing to the collaborative efforts of all the parties involved and the coordination by the Consulate, Mani secured a proper home and began her new job. She expressed immense gratitude to those who assisted her during this challenging period and shared her enthusiasm for starting a new chapter in life.

The Consulate extended its heartfelt appreciation to Vinay Chaudhary, Aneesh Vijayan and Jasbir Bassi for their compassionate support in resolving Mani’s situation. The unity and generosity demonstrated during her time of need exemplify the strong bonds within the Indian community in the UAE.

