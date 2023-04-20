DIASPORALIFESTYLEWORLD

Indian Mission in Dubai comes to the aid of woman living in car for four years

NewsWire
0
0

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has facilitated assistance for Priya Indru Mani (55), an Indian national who had been living in a car for the past four years due to financial difficulties.

Mani’s hardships began in 2017 when her mother suffered a stroke that left her paralysed. As the primary caregiver, Mani’s business encountered challenges, which resulted in her inability to pay rent for her house in Desert Springs Village in Barsha Heights, Dubai. Consequently, she and her mother were evicted and forced to live in a hotel, and eventually, in Mani’s car.

Determined to seek help, Mani contacted the Indian Consulate, which promptly took action on her case by coordinating with her former landlord to negotiate a settlement for the outstanding rent.

During Ramadan, several benevolent individuals came forward to settle her remaining debts, including an outstanding balance with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

The landlord kindly waived a significant portion of the outstanding dues. Jasbir Bassi, MD of Car Fare Group, contributed AED 50,000 for rental dues and around AED 30,000 towards DEWA charges. Owing to the collaborative efforts of all the parties involved and the coordination by the Consulate, Mani secured a proper home and began her new job. She expressed immense gratitude to those who assisted her during this challenging period and shared her enthusiasm for starting a new chapter in life.

The Consulate extended its heartfelt appreciation to Vinay Chaudhary, Aneesh Vijayan and Jasbir Bassi for their compassionate support in resolving Mani’s situation. The unity and generosity demonstrated during her time of need exemplify the strong bonds within the Indian community in the UAE.

20230420-203402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Murderer of Indian-American deputy sentenced to death

    Indo-Fijian lawyer may face jail for pointing out spelling error

    Sunak wins first round in Tory leadership contest, but Boris Johnson...

    2 found guilty of murdering man outside Hindu temple in UK