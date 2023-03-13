DIASPORALIFESTYLEWORLD

A 30 year-old Indian national has been arrested for an alleged robbery attempt and illegal possession of firearms in the Philippines’ Quezon province, police said.

Jagdeep Singh Brar of Barangay Batasan Hills in Quezon City, will be charged for robbery and Violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act before the city prosecutor’s office, the Quezon City Police District said.

According to police, at around 9 pm last week, Brar pointed a gun at a grab driver and attempted to snatch his belt bag near Trees Residence Condominium along Quirino Highway.

The driver resisted and his cries for help alerted patrolling police officers in the area, who responded and immediately arrested Brar.

The police seized Smith and Wesson cal 38 revolver loaded with two live ammunition; and one fired cartridge case from Brar.

An investigation by The National Capital Region Police Office revealed that Brar had lost his business on installment loan schemes, which pushed him to commit the crime, the inquirer.net reported.

