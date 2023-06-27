A 37-year-old Indian national in Singapore has been sentenced to five months in jail and fined SGD 1,000 (US$740) for biting off the earlobe of a fellow Indian who stayed with him.

Manohar Sankar, a construction worker from Tamil Nadu, pleaded guilty to one count each of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and using abusive words against the 47-year-old victim in 2020, Channel News Asia reported.

he court heard that in a drunken stupor, Sankar, who stayed at a workers’ apartment in Upper Serangoon Road along with the victim, started uttering vulgarities in Tamil and cursed the victim’s mother on the night of May 19, 2020.

When the distressed victim told Sankar to stop scolding him, he grabbed the victim who was seated on a chair. The pair scuffled and fell down, and Sankar bit off the victim’s left earlobe, according to Channel News Asia.

Other men separated the pair and administered first aid to the victim, who went to hospital the next day as he felt pain in his left ear. The doctor found that the victim had lost 2cm by 2cm of his left earlobe in a “traumatic left ear laceration”.

The ear laceration has to be trimmed and stitched, according to the doctor. While the victim’s wounds have since healed, he suffers permanent disfiguration of his left earlobe, the prosecutor told the court.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, Sankar could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

