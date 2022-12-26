INDIASPORTSMOTORSPORTS

Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing: Madras International Circuit to host final three rounds

NewsWire
0
0

The Madras International Circuit here will host Rounds 2, 3 and 4 this week as the curtains come down on the MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2022 here from Tuesday till Friday.

While the first round of the four-round Championship was held in July, the subsequent outings could not be held as scheduled due to monsoon rains and the Mandhus cyclone that severely impacted the region. Because of this, the promoters, Madras Motor Sports Club, decided to bunch the remaining three rounds and complete the championship.

Tuesday has been set aside for practice sessions, while the following three days will witness final runs in Rounds 2, 3 and 4 at the end of which the National Champions will be declared.

As has been the trend in the championship, close to 150 entries, across eight categories, have been received with MMSC incentivizing the riders to compete in all three rounds this week.

Headlining the highly-competitive field is reigning national champion Hemanth Muddappa representing the Mantra Racing team from Bengaluru. In the first round in July, Muddappa won two National championship races and one support race, and he is expected to extend his domination this week.

One of the highlights of the weekend would be the 4-Stroke Unrestricted category where Muddappa faces arch-rival and fellow-Bengalurean Alimon Saidalvi who won the 302-metre dash in July, the organisers informed in a release on Monday.

On view, this week would be an array of superbikes, ranging from the Suzuki Hayabusa to Triumph to BMW, besides a host of modified Indian bikes.

In fact, Bengaluru is very strongly represented in all the categories while riders from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai, fill up the rest of the grids.

Two of the categories – Super Sport 851-1050cc and Super Sport 166-225cc – will be run as support events.

As in the past, the 2-Stroke categories have attracted the most number of entries, totalling over 60 while the Girls class (4-Stroke up to 165cc) has eight competitors.

20221226-151402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘AAP only option to defeat corruption, Delhi voters showed it’

    Building ‘Naya J&K’: Governance improves; surveys, reports put UT on top

    K’taka’s new sand mining policy allows extraction from 183 blocks

    ED approaches Calcutta HC to get custody of Anubrata Mandal’s ...