DIASPORAINDIA

Indian nationals issued largest number of UK visas

NewsWire
0
0

The latest UK Immigration Statistics published on Thursday showed that nearly 118,000 Indian students received a student visa in the year ending June 2022 — an 89 per cent increase from the previous year.

India has now overtaken China as the largest nationality being issued sponsored Study visas in the UK.

The UK continues to be a popular destination for Indian holidaymakers too.

Indian nationals accounted for the highest proportion (28 per cent) of Visitor visas granted.

More than 258,000 Indian nationals received visit visas in the year ending June 2022 — a 630 per cent increase compared to the previous year (when travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic were still in place).

In the year ending June 2022, Indian nationals also received nearly 103,000 Work visas (which includes skilled and seasonal workers) — a 148 per cent increase over the previous year.

Indian nationals continue to be the top nationality granted Skilled Worker visas, accounting for 46 per cent of all skilled work visas granted globally.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said: “India first again. I’m delighted that Indian nationals were issued the largest number of UK study, work and visitor visas in the year ending June 2022. More strength to the unique living bridge that connects our people.

“As this shows, we’re experiencing unprecedented demand for visas. I encourage students starting courses soon to apply as early as possible.”

20220825-221803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-American astronaut part of SpaceX Crew-3 mission

    CM asks home secy to coordinate with Centre to bring back...

    Perm varsity shooting: All Indian students safe, says embassy

    Two Indian workers die in Nepal fire