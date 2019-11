Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) A 25-year old Indian Navy sailor was found dead with a bullet injury while on duty at INS Angre, an official said here on Thursday.

Akhilesh Yadav was found at his duty post having sustained a bullet injury, apparently discharged from his service rifle.

He was immediately rushed to INHS Asvini, the Naval hospital, where he was declared brought in dead.

Mumbai police and naval authorities are investigating the matter.

