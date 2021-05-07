The Indian Navy has established a Covid Care Centre in Odisha’s Khurda district for treatment of people from the deadly virus.

Set up at training establishment, INS Chilka, under the aegis of Naval Officer-in- Charge of Odisha, the 150 bed isolation centre with additional 15 beds with oxygen facility at INHS Nivarini, the naval hospital, is all geared up for treating mild symptomatic Covid patients.

Dedicated doctors and paramedical staff from the district, along with personnel from the station community, will be functioning 24×7 at the Covid Care Centre to provide adequate facilities and care to all its patients.

Khurda District Collector S.K. Mohanty lauded the Indian Navy for playing a crucial role of support in the battle against Covid-19.

He also apprised that this facility will not only enable better treatment to the infected people, but the support from the Navy will also boost up their confidence.

“This is a sterling example of civil-military cooperation towards a common aim, provide succour to Covid positive patients,” the Navy said.

On Thursday, a 26-member medical team including seven doctors, two nursing officers, two paramedics and 15 Battle Field Nursing Assistants (BFNA) were deputed from the Eastern Naval Command to augment the frontline medical team at Dhanvantari Covid hospital, Ahmedabad.

With the present augmentation, the total manpower provided to the hospitals by the Navy has gone up to 169.

–IANS

sk/vd