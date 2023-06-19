To commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga under the theme of ‘Global Ocean Ring’, the Indian Navy submarine ‘Vagir’ arrived in Colombo on Monday.

‘Vagir’ is the latest indigenous Kalvari-class submarine of the Indian Navy.

Undertaking an operational visit from Monday to Thursday, he submarine will be open for visitors, including school children.

The High Commission of India in coordination with Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Colombo has organised a grand event at Colombo Port to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday with participation of senior defence hierarchy and personnel from navies of the two neighbouring nations.

“The Indian Navy is participating in the 9th edition of International Day of Yoga with the unique initiative of performing Yoga on selected ports across the world forming a ‘Global Ocean Ring’. Connecting people the world over in a common pursuit of wellness, IDY 2023 resonates with the theme of India’s ongoing presidency of the G20, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’,” the High Commission said in a statement.

Indian naval ships — Delhi, Sukanya, Kiltan and Savitri — visited Colombo and Trincomalee earlier this year, during which yoga sessions were organised with the Sri Lankan Navy.

Also in June, the Sri Lankan Armed Forces participated in the three-day yoga workshop across five cities which was organized by Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre.

“Visits by Indian Navy ships and submarines in Sri Lanka aim to foster brotherhood and togetherness between the two neighbouring navies in keeping with the India’s vision of ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR)’,” the High Commission added.

Meanwhile Pakistan Naval Ship (PNS), ‘Tippu Sultan’, a Tariq-class destroyer which is on a visit to Sri Lanka will leave on Tuesday.

The 134.1 m long warship which is manned by a crew of 168 arrived at the Port of Colombo on a formal visit on Sunday and it is now engaged in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Sri Lankan Navy ship off Colombo.

The Sri Lankan Navy said that during the ship’s stay, the crew would take part in several programmes with a view to promoting cooperation and goodwill between two navies.

They are also expected to visit some of the tourist attractions in the country as well.

