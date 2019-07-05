Indian networking market grew 14.8% in Q1, Cisco leads

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The Indian networking market which includes ethernet switch, routers and WLAN segments witnessed a 14.8 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth in Q1 2019, an IDC report said on Monday.

Cisco continued to dominate the ethernet switch market with 53.4 per cent share in Q1 2019, followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Huawei. Cisco also led the router market with 59.5 per cent market share, followed by Nokia and Huawei.

HPE became the market leader in the WLAN segment during Q1 2019 with a market share of 20.8 per cent, followed by Cisco and TP-Link.

“Organizations that are looking to digitally transform themselves are in the compulsion to adopt software-based technologies to improve manageability. Technologies like SD-WAN can derive very high levels of flexibility and agility by transferring the manageability to a software,” said Sudharsan Raghunathan, Senior Market Analyst, Enterprise Networking, IDC India.

According to IDC, the Q1 2019 ethernet switch market in India stood at $146 million (by vendor revenue) registering YoY growth of 4.5 per cent.

The Indian router market was $133.9 million (by vendor revenue) with a sharp YoY growth of 34.1 per cent.

The WLAN market in India stood at $53.37 million (by vendor revenue) with a marginal YoY growth of 5.6 per cent.

“The number of connected devices is increasing rapidly and the focus on managing data from the “Edge to core” is becoming important more than ever,” said Ranganath Sadasiva, Director, Enterprise Solutions, IDC India.

The ethernet switch, router and WLAN market are expected to grow in single digits in terms of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for 2018-2023.

–IANS

na/