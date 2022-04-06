INDIA

Indian Nursing Council condemns use of its name for sale of textbooks with derogatory content

It has been brought to the notice of Indian Nursing Council (INC) that its name has been published on the cover of “Textbook of Sociology for Nurses” by T.K. Indrani without authorisation.

The textbook “falsely” claims to have used INC syllabus for publishing derogatory content, which is not only misleading but also against the law of the land.

In the textbook, references have been made to social evils like dowry, highlighting “merits and demerits of dowry”, which is highly objectionable and does not conform to INC’s syllabus in any manner.

Section 16 of INC Act empowers the council to prescribe the standards and curricula for training of nurse midwives and health visitors. As a policy, INC does not endorse any author or publication nor has allowed any author to use its name for their publications. A notification dated 04/04/2022 has been placed on the INC website in this regard.

The council has initiated necessary action against the concerned publisher and author for misusing its name in the book. It is also issuing advisory to all the Universities/State Nurses Registration Council (SNRC) to do proper due diligence before prescribing any textbook to nursing colleges.

