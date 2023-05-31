INDIASPORTS

Indian Open: 70 surfers to compete in four categories from June 1

The fourth edition of the Indian Open of Surfing, will see a total of 70 surfers from across the country compete at the Sasihithlu beach here from June 1 to 3, the organisers confirmed on Wednesday.  

The premier surfing competition, held under the aegis of Surfing Federation of India and by the Mantra Surf Club, will be tough as the top seven out of the 10 best surfers in India will be seen in action in the three-day surfing championship.

Some of the top names to be in action include the likes of Sathish Sarvanan, Ruban V, Srikanth D, Surya P, Sanjaikumar S, Manikandan Desappan and Nithishvarun T.

Shrishti Selvam, Sinchana D Gowda (Mangalore Surf Club) and Sugar Shanti Banarse are some top women surfers who will be seen battling it out for the top honours and are expected to give a tough fight to their opponents.

This edition will also include Kishore Kumar (Male Groms category) who has already made waves with his extraordinary capabilities in the ocean.

The three-day surfing extravaganza will see over top 70 surfers from the country participating in the four categories — Male Open, Male Groms (U-16), Female Open and Female Groms (U-16).

“We are all set for the fourth edition of the Indian Open of Surfing and I can assure you the top level of competition and entertainment will come up from this event. Indian Open of Surfing not just produces stars from the sport but also provides a suitable platform to the surfers to polish their skills and talent for the other national and international competitions,” said Ram Mohan Paranjpe, VP, Surfing Federation of India & Partner, Mantra Surf Club, in a media release.

“The inception of Surfing as a sport in the Tokyo Olympics has paved the way for Indian surfers to get recognition globally and we expect our stars to use the Indian Open of Surfing as a platform to shine at international events,” he added.

As per organisers, the Indian Open of Surfing is also recognised by the International Surfing Federation — the global governing body for the sport.  

20230531-154202

