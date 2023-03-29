DIASPORAWORLD

Indian-origin charged over workplace safety lapses in Singapore

An Indian-origin man was charged over alleged safety lapses that led to the death of a security officer from a rooftop bar in 2019.

Suresh Kumar Shanmugam, 60, a freelance facade cleaning worker at One Raffles Place, was handed one charge under the Workplace Safety and Health Act on Tuesday, The Straits Times reported.

Shanmugam has been accused of failing to reinstate some floor slabs, which he and other workers had allegedly removed on the 63rd floor of the building, leaving behind a floor opening that people could fall through.

This led to the death of security officer Shaun Tung Mun Hon, 26, from head injury after he fell into a 4m-deep pit at the bar in 2019. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

During an inquiry in 2020, the State Coroner said the accident could have been avoided if safety standards had been observed.

The court heard that the opening where Tung fell through was left uncovered by workers, tasked with cleaning the building’s facade.

In March 2020, three firms and three men were hauled to court over alleged safety lapses that led to the tragedy.The cases involving the other alleged offenders are pending.

Shanmugam’s case has been adjourned to April 18.

