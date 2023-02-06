DIASPORAWORLD

Indian-origin father of 3 dies after being hit by car in US

A 39 year-old Indian-origin father of three, who had gone to pick up insulin and Pokemon cards for his children from a convenience store in the US, died after being hit by a car.

Pritesh Patel, a resident of Dauphin County in Pennsylvania, was crossing a road after leaving a convenience store at the Mushroom Hill Road when an eastbound vehicle hit him around on January 27, Penn Live reported.

Patel was flown to Hershey Medical Center, where he was kept alive by machines for a couple of days, before he died on January 30, police said.

According to police, Patel was not in a crosswalk, and surveillance footage showed eastbound traffic had a green light at the time.

Police were unable to say how fast the vehicle that hit Patel was going, the Penn Live reported.

They said that the driver stayed at the scene afterward and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Elizabeth Pilukaitis, Patel’s relative, told Penn Live that on the night of the accident, he was riding an e-bike to get some items for his sons.

Pilukaitis said he wanted to pick up insulin for his youngest son who has Type 1 diabetes, and Pokemon cards.

The Patel family has decided to donate Patel’s kidneys following his death.Patel was supposed to start a new job at Dauphin County where he had recently moved in along with his family after spending more than a decade in Lancaster.

Since Patel was the sole earning member of the family, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family meet the funeral expenses.

