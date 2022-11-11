DIASPORAWORLD

Indian-origin man gets jail for stealing cash chips in Singapore

NewsWire
0
0

An Indian-origin man was sentenced to five weeks’ jail on Friday for stealing cash chips from other punters on 34 occasions at a casino in Singapore.

Chinnasamy Muniraj, 26, who is a construction worker, went gambling at Marina Bay Sands Casino, and stole cash chips worth S$845 on 34 occasions between July 10 and 14, Channel News Asia reported.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of stealing and fraudulently obtaining cash chips worth S$175 (US$126) as winnings for himself when the winning bet belonged to another gambler.

He stole cash chips from other patrons after using up all of his own cash chips. He would either do this by simply removing the chips or shifting the players’ chips to other bets in the games he was playing, the court heard.

At about 1 am on Jul 10, he was at the casino playing a game of “Sic-Bo”. He then lied to the dealer that a winning bet of the game belonged to him. He successfully obtained cash chips with a total value of Singapore dollars 175 as winnings for himself as a result. The winning bet had actually been made by another gambler.

Chinnasamy, who was arrested on July 14, admitted to his crimes after the police confronted him with closed-circuit television footage.

For theft, he could have been jailed up to three years, fined, or both.

For fraudulently obtaining cash chips for himself in a casino game under the Casino Control Act, he could have been jailed up to seven years, fined up to S$150,000, or both.

20221111-184403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Omicron less likely to cause severe illness in lungs as Delta:...

    Salman Rushdie could be first Indian-born writer since Tagore to win...

    UAE-based Indian national sanctioned by US for smuggling Iranian oil

    Dubai lit up for Diwali celebrations