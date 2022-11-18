An Indian-origin man has been charged with the murder of a 27-year-old woman, also his business partner, by a Singapore court on Friday.

Caleb Joshua Chai Shanmugam, 50, allegedly murdered Ang Qi Ying, on November 9 at about 7 p.m. in a shop along Beach Road.

The two were co-directors of renovation company Smart Click Services, court documents stated.

The police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the shop on November 13.

Ang was reportedly missing for days before being found in the shop on November 13. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, The Straits Times reported.

Shanmugam fled to Malaysia in the morning on November 10 and the Singapore Police sought the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police to locate him.

He was arrested in Johor Bahru on November 16 and handed over to the Singapore police on the same day.

Ang’s last message was to her mother on November 9, saying that she would not be returning home.

Shanmugam’s lawyer told The Straits Times that their client was charged at Changi General Hospital with the murder, but she did not have information on why he was at the hospital.

Shanmugam’s case will be heard in court for a further mention on November 25. If convicted of murder, Shanmugam could face death penalty.

20221118-170804