Indian-origin man jailed for sexually assaulting minor in UK

A 61-year-old Indian-origin man has been jailed for 30 months for sexually assaulting a 16 year-old girl in the UK.

Anandarajah Bremakumar, of Colindale in London, was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment following a hearing at Wood Green Crown Court last week, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child following the conclusion of a trial at the same court on December 6, 2022.

The court heard how Bremakumar carried out the abuse in 2010, targeting a young girl under the age of 16 who was known to him.

However, the police were not made aware of the incident until 2019 when a report was made to officers by a therapist. Police then spoke to the victim, who agreed to support the investigation, according to a statement by the Metropolitan Police.

“This young woman has shown immense courage in speaking to the police and supporting this investigation. I hope the fact that Bremakumar has been found guilty gives her a sense that justice has been done,” a Met Police spokesperson told MyLondon.

Further evidence was gathered by the police from those who knew Bremakumar at the time of the incident.

Bremakumar, who was arrested on April 30, 2021, denied the allegations but he was subsequently charged on December 16, 2021.

