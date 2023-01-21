DIASPORAWORLD

Indian-origin man killed during robbery at US petrol station

NewsWire
0
0

An Indian-origin man has been killed during a robbery at a Philadelphia petrol station where he was working, police said.

The police on Friday announced a $20,000 reward for the capture of three suspects wanted in the killing of Patro Siboram on Tuesday morning when he was working during the night shift.

Patro, 67, was born in a small town in eastern India and immigrated to the US in 1988, according to an obituary posted by the funeral home taking care of the final rites.

According to police, Patro was killed during the robbery by three masked persons, one of them with a handgun.

The police circulated pictures of the suspects from surveillance cameras.

According to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, people working in sales have the highest rate of being killed.

Indians and other South Asians who work in large numbers at petrol stations, which are open in late hours, are often victims.

In September, Paramveer Singh was killed at a petrol station in Tupelo, Mississippi.

In November, a Pakistani immigrant, Ali Zulfiqar, was killed at a petrol station in New York and his alleged shooter was arrested following the killing of a Philadelphia police officer in which he is a suspect, according to police.

On a Gofundme page, set up for Patro’s family, his son Sachin wrote, “My dad, was one of the most kind-hearted and friendly people you could’ve ever met. He lit up any room with his energy and jokes. He made sure his friends were taken care of and reminded us all, constantly, that life is too short to sit and be stressed.”

As of Saturday afternoon, Gofundme had raised donations of $26,980 from 325 people.

20230122-021601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rohit Ghai among top Michelin star chefs to dazzle Dubai Expo...

    Scientists may need to rework on genes that control ageing: NIH

    Indian-origin man gets jail-term for harassing public servant in S’pore

    Sikh sentenced for smashing window with hockey stick in UK