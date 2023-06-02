A 30-year-old Indian-origin man died after being trapped inside his vehicle, which hit a tree in Ohio’s Huron County, police said.

Milan Hiteshbhai Patel was killed in a single-car crash, which occurred on May 30 at 4:39 am (local time) on Route 61 north of Egypt Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Norwalk Post.

Patel was driving a white 2014 Toyota Camry and travelled off the right side of the road when his vehicle struck a ditch, traffic sign and tree.

Police said he was not wearing a safety belt and was trapped in the vehicle.

The matter is under investigation to ascertain whether Patel was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Huron County Coroner’s Office, Willard Fire and Rescue, Fairfield Fire and Rescue, Wilcox Towing and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted the Highway Patrol at the spot.

