Indian-origin man pleads guilty to tax evasion in US

An Indian-American tax return preparer faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison after pleading guilty to evading assessment of his personal federal income taxes.

Samir Patel of Statesboro, Georgia, was a tax return preparer at a national return preparation business from 1999 to 2021, according to court documents.

In 2015, he purchased a franchise of the business in Claxton, and as its owner, he hired, trained and supervised tax preparers, and continued to prepare returns for customers.

He, however, willfully filed false income tax returns that underreported his income and evaded proper assessment of his personal taxes for years 2015, 2016, and 2017, a Department of Justice release stated.

He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, as well as a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.

The District Court Chief Judge J Randal Hall for the Southern District of Georgia will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

20230415-164601

