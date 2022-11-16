DIASPORAWORLD

Indian-origin paediatrician is Victoria’s Australian of the Year

NewsWire
0
0

Indian-origin paediatrician Angraj Khillan from Victoria state has been honoured with 2023 Australian of the Year award for delivering key healthcare and health education to several Australian communities.

Khillan, 56, is the co-founder of Health Awareness Society of Australia (HASA), which dispels myths, taboos and misinformation about health through forums in a range of languages.

HASA delivers forums and virtual sessions in English, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu and Arabic on topics from mental health to Covid-19 vaccinations.

“It is an honour, and privilege at the same time it brings a lot of responsibility to me to work harder to cater for the needs of Australian multicultural communities,” Khillan told The Australia Today.

As a student in India, he sold offerings outside a temple to fund his medical education.

After moving to Melbourne in 2010, Khillan worked to raise awareness of domestic violence and dowry abuse.

He has played a pivotal role in delivering key healthcare and health education to culturally diverse communities in Victoria, a government release note stated.

“Congratulations to paediatrician Dr Angraj Khillan, 2023 Victorian Australian of the Year. Dr Khillan has changed lives by delivering healthcare and health education to culturally diverse communities across Australia,” Linda Dessau AC, Governor of Victoria, tweeted.

Having being associated with the Royal Darwin Hospital in 2004 as a paediatrician, Khillan, also known as ‘Dr Raj’, has tirelessly worked for the remote Aboriginal communities.

He has also been raising funds for philanthropy in India, East Timor, Australia, apart from being a member of The Royal Australasian College of Physicians, and founder of Doctors Against Domestic Violence Group .

He has several awards to his credit, including the 2019 Small Business Champion Awards, 2019 India Australia Business and Community Awards, 2017 Victorian Multicultural Awards for Excellence and 2019 Wyndham Business Awards, among others.

Apart from Khillan, there were three other recipients of the award from Victoria, who will come together with awardees from other states for the national awards ceremony in Canberra on January 25, 2023.

20221116-133002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-American cop hailed as hero for neutralising gunman who killed officer

    Indo-Canadian actor Rajat Bedi booked for rash driving

    Indian students to benefit as Canada to give PR to 90K

    Lulu Group to clear dues of evicted Kochi woman shopowner, help...