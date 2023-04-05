DIASPORALIFESTYLEWORLD

Indian-origin student gets Illinois State University’s teaching award

NewsWire
0
0

An Indian-origin student has received the 2022 Outstanding University Graduate Student Teaching Award for making outstanding contributions to teaching as part of his program and educational experience at Illinois State University.

Viraj Patel, a second-year doctoral student in the University’s School of Communication, was recognised for his “exemplary skill and dedication”.

Patel has always been heavily involved in public speaking and communication, which became his way of defining himself, according to a University statement.”It’s amazing to receive recognition for teaching a subject that means so much to me and especially to be chosen by people who have seen and awarded incredible teachers throughout the years is an honor,” Patel said in a statement.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the student’s areas of teaching expertise include public speaking, rhetorical communication, and media theories.

Patel said he has a love for public speaking and finds a sense of accomplishment when guiding students through the class.

“Public speaking is so overwhelming, so I really like seeing those ‘a ha’ moments in students when they realise they can do this and that it isn’t as scary as they thought it would be,” he said in a statement released by the University.

He recently served as the Program Coordinator in the Office of Orientation Services at Illinois Wesleyan University, helping plan summer and fall semester orientation programs for 400-plus first year students.

The Outstanding University Graduate Student Teaching Award recognises graduate teaching assistants who demonstrate persistent, focused, and purposeful dedication to striving for excellence.

20230405-123402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India-born, LSR, DSE-trained Gita Gopinath had 45% until Class 7

    Indo-Canadian radio station honours BC’s ex-premier for anti-racism work

    Sunak overtakes Labour’s Starmer in latest popularity poll

    PM Modi speaks to President Putin on safe passage of Indians