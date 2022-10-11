DIASPORAWORLD

Indian-origin teacher honored in Abu Dhabi

An Indian-origin teacher has been recognized in Abu Dhabi for her dedication and contribution towards education on World Teachers’ Day.

Greeshma Rajesh Anil Kumar, a 35 year-old computer science teacher at Mayoor Private School, was among three teachers who were honored by The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

“This recognition means more responsibility. Now I have to maintain the commitment towards the students and the society consistently or even one step more,” Kumar told The Khaleej Times.

The teachers were judged on the significant impacts they made in their classrooms and on the students, and how they differed from their peers.

The winning teachers were recognized during a surprise visit to their schools, where ADEK representatives were joined by school leaders and colleagues, as well as students, to celebrate the remarkable work of the winning teachers throughout the past year.

This year, ADEK received over 190 nominations from private and Charter Schools, reflecting the increasing year-on-year participation in the award, which has received around 700 nominations since its launch on World Teachers’ Day in 2019, The Khaleej Times reported.

World Teachers’ Day was celebrated on October 5 with an aim to appreciate, assess and improve teachers, and provide opportunities to consider issues related to education.

The theme for this year’s Teachers Day was, “the transformation of education begins with teachers”.

