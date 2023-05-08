DIASPORAWORLD

Indian-origin teen dies in apparent fall from cliff in Texas

A high-achieving 16-year-old Indian-origin girl has been found dead by her mother after an apparent fall from a cliff in Texas, according to media reports.

Siri Reddy’s body was tracked by her mother through her phone on Thursday evening to the bottom of a cliff near a stadium in Austin when she was not at her school, KSAT TV reported quoting police.

The station said that according to police she appeared to have fallen off the cliff and died of her injuries but it was not known why she was at the location.

When she was not at school when her mother went to pick her up, she alerted police and, meanwhile, located her daughter through her phone, San Antonio Express newspaper reported.

Emergency medical workers who reached the spot were unable to save her, it said.

The newspaper said that Reddy was a member of the National Honor Society for high-achieving students, an award-winning member of the school’s Science Fair team and a member of the school robotics team, as well as a talented singer.

