DIASPORALIFESTYLEWORLD

Indian-origin teen wins $250K US science prize

NewsWire
0
0

An Indian-origin teen has won a prestigious high schoolers’ science prize of $250,000 for developing a computer model to predict the structure of RNA molecules that can aid in quickly diagnosing diseases.

Neel Moudgal, 17, was announced the winner of the Regeneron Science Talent competition on Tuesday.

Ambika Grover, 17, was ranked sixth for an $80,000 award and Siddhu Pachipala, 18, placed ninth for a $50,000 prize.

About 2,000 high school students competed in the Science Talent Search with 40 selected for the final round.

According to the Society for Science that ran the competition sponsored by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Moudgal’s computational biology and bioinformatics project “can rapidly and reliably predict the structure of various RNA molecules to facilitate the development of novel diagnostics and therapeutic drugs for diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases and viral infections”.

Grover developed an injectable microbubble to break up blood clots and treat stroke victims by restoring the blood flow to the brain.

Pachipala used machine learning to assess a patient’s suicide risk.

By analysing a patient’s journal entries the semantics in an individual’s writing could be correlated with their psychological health and risk of suicide.

Pachipala, who was chosen by the finalists as most exemplifying them, also was given the Seaborg Award.

The winners of the Science Talent Search programme originally sponsored by Westinghouse and now associated with the current sponsor Regeneron have gone on to win 11 Nobel Prizes and two Fields Medals for mathematics.

George Yancopoulos, the co-founder and president of the New York State-headquartered Regeneron, was himself the Science Talent Search winner in 1976.

That experience convinced him to work on curing diseases and added: “I can only hope this year’s students will be similarly inspired to become the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators that will develop and advance solutions for the world’s greatest challenges”.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l@ians.in and followed at @arulouis)

20230315-085203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-American lawmaker slams cops for not probing ‘feces attacks’

    CEO Satya Nadella steps in as Microsoft Chairman

    All Indian students stuck in Sumy evacuated, says govt.

    Punjabi trucker held for smuggling 83 kg cocaine into Canada