DIASPORAWORLD

Indian-origin woman convicted of abusing domestic help in Singapore

NewsWire
0
0

An 38 year-old Indian-origin woman in Singapore has been convicted of three counts of assault for abusing her domestic help and covering the victim’s bruises with make-up.

Deepakala Chandra Secharana’s offences came to light when police officers arrived at her home following an alert by another domestic help, The Straits Times reported.

Deputy Public Prosecutors told the court that Eni Agustin started working at Deepakala’s flat on December 9, 2019, and faced her first abuse 16 days later after she mixed up some cutlery while placing the items in a kitchen drawer.

In response, Deepakala repeatedly poked Eni’s forehead with her index finger, causing a scratch.

In 2020, she used a wooden clothes hanger to hit Eni until it broke and on another occasion, she slapped the victim’s cheeks multiple times, the paper reported.

One of the domestic helps noticed Eni’s bruises and called the Centre for Domestic Employees, which alerted the police.

When Deepakala realised the police have arrived, she got an “ice pack for the victim and instructed her to lie to the police about the injuries,” the Deputy Public Prosecutors told the court.

She asked Eni to tell the police the injuries were sustained when latter underwent a “traditional body-scratching treatment.”

Deepakala then applied thick make-up on Eni’s face to cover up the bruises, which were noticed by the police, who asked Eni to wipe it off.

A policeman later noticed the victim had thick foundation on her face. The bruises resurfaced when Eni wiped away the make-up. She then told the officers about her ordeal.

Deepakala denied hitting Eni, and alleged that the maid’s injuries were self-inflicted, according to court documents.

“She alleged that the victim was upset with her for wanting to send the victim back to her home country, and that the victim was trying to garner sympathy for herself,” the prosecutors told the court.

Deepakala’s mitigation and sentencing will take place next month.

20230104-174403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian in dock for alleged $1.8mn fraud in Nigeria

    Indian worker dies at construction site in Singapore

    Sikh man honoured with top Australian award for his brave act

    Odisha receives investment intents worth Rs 21,000cr (Ld, changing dateline)