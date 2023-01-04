An 38 year-old Indian-origin woman in Singapore has been convicted of three counts of assault for abusing her domestic help and covering the victim’s bruises with make-up.

Deepakala Chandra Secharana’s offences came to light when police officers arrived at her home following an alert by another domestic help, The Straits Times reported.

Deputy Public Prosecutors told the court that Eni Agustin started working at Deepakala’s flat on December 9, 2019, and faced her first abuse 16 days later after she mixed up some cutlery while placing the items in a kitchen drawer.

In response, Deepakala repeatedly poked Eni’s forehead with her index finger, causing a scratch.

In 2020, she used a wooden clothes hanger to hit Eni until it broke and on another occasion, she slapped the victim’s cheeks multiple times, the paper reported.

One of the domestic helps noticed Eni’s bruises and called the Centre for Domestic Employees, which alerted the police.

When Deepakala realised the police have arrived, she got an “ice pack for the victim and instructed her to lie to the police about the injuries,” the Deputy Public Prosecutors told the court.

She asked Eni to tell the police the injuries were sustained when latter underwent a “traditional body-scratching treatment.”

Deepakala then applied thick make-up on Eni’s face to cover up the bruises, which were noticed by the police, who asked Eni to wipe it off.

A policeman later noticed the victim had thick foundation on her face. The bruises resurfaced when Eni wiped away the make-up. She then told the officers about her ordeal.

Deepakala denied hitting Eni, and alleged that the maid’s injuries were self-inflicted, according to court documents.

“She alleged that the victim was upset with her for wanting to send the victim back to her home country, and that the victim was trying to garner sympathy for herself,” the prosecutors told the court.

Deepakala’s mitigation and sentencing will take place next month.

20230104-174403