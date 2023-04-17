DIASPORASOUTH ASIAWORLD

Indian-origin woman from Australia killed in Sri Lanka road accident

NewsWire
0
0

A 68 year-old Indian-origin woman from Australia was killed and her daughter injured when a car in which they were travelling fell off a cliff in Sri Lanka, police said.

Prakash Sharita Devi from Sydney was rushed to the Gampola General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, the Colombo Page reported.

Her daughter as well as the cab driver are being treated for injuries at the same hospital.

The car was traveling from Gampola towards Hemmathagama when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to high speed and it ran off the road and rolled down the cliff, preliminary investigations revealed.

20230417-174404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    British Indian shoplifter convicted of multiple counts of fraud

    Biden denounces Wisconsin Gurdwara shooting on its tenth anniversary

    Indians in US thrilled with Uncle Joe’s thumbs up for kid-size...

    Brand Himachali handicraft in Canada: Indian diaspora