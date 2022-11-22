Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday inaugurated ‘Indian Panorama’ Section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), here.

The inaugural ceremony introduced the audiences to IFFI’s official selection of 25 Feature and 20 Non-Feature films under the Indian Panorama 2022 category for this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Thakur congratulated the filmmakers whose movies are being screened at the IFFI.

He thanked all the jury members for taking out time to watch all the movies and selecting the best among them for the Indian Panorama.

Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, said that under the Indian Panorama Section, they will be showcasing the best of the films from all the four corners of the country.

Anurag Thakur felicitated the filmmakers of the opening films, ‘Hadinelentu’ (Feature) and ‘The Show Must Go On’ (Non-feature).

The Indian Panorama is a flagship component of the IFFI under which the best of contemporary Indian films are selected for the promotion of the film art. It was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote Indian films and India’s rich culture and cinematic art.

The selected films for the Indian Panorama section, with an aim for the promotion of film art, will also be screened for non-profit screening in international film festivals in India and abroad, Indian Film Weeks held under Bilateral Cultural Exchange Programmes and Specialized Indian Film Festivals outside cultural exchange protocols, and special Indian Panorama festivals in India.

20221122-063211