INDIASPORTS

Indian para shooters open season with 6 medals

NewsWire
0
0

Indian para shooters opened the 2023 season on a strong note winning six medals including a Team gold at the International Shooting Competition of Hannover (ISCH) & WSPS Grand Prix in Hannover, Germany.

Akash stood out among the shooters winning three medals including a gold medal in the P4 50m Pistol Mixed SH1 Team event. Akash along with Nihal Singh and Rubina Francis aggregated 1565-14x in the qualifying to finish ahead of Poland and Azerbaijan.

Akash also took a bronze in the P4-50m Pistol Mixed SH1 individual event besides a silver medal in the P5-10m Standard Air Pistol Mixed SH1 event. Nihal, meanwhile, claimed the bronze in 10m Air Pistol Men SH1 event.

The Indian shooters will be next seen in action at the season opening World Shooting Para Sport event  Changwon 2023 World Cup in South Korea starting May 22 to 30, 2023.

First International Judges in Shooting Para shooting

Not just the shooters brought glory to the nation, coaches Subhash Rana (national coach) and Vivek Saini (assistant coach) became the first ever Shooting Para Sport judges or jury from India to officiate in an international event overseas.

Rana and Saini attended the World Shooting Para Sport Judges and Jury Course in February 2023 to become eligible to officiate in international competitions.

20230513-103006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pregnant woman tied to bike, dragged by alcoholic husband in UP

    BJP leader Dilip Gandhi passes away, PM expresses grief

    50 more tourism destinations to be developed: FM

    Trinamool nominates ex-Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar to RS